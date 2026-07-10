POLL | Who should replace Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana head coach?

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After Hugo Broos’s retirement, football fans are locked in a heated debate over who should take over the reins as head coach of South Africa’s national team.

Broos announced some time ago he would retire after taking Bafana to the 2026 World Cup, where they went past the group stage for the first time in their fourth attempt in the global showpiece, exiting 1-0 against co-hosts Canada in the last 32. However, the coach made some noises during the tournament about potentially continuing for the short-term.

But on Thursday he confirmed his exit. The 74-year-old Belgian tactician made it clear that while he is stepping down, he remains open to assisting the team as a consultant or scout.

“Will I continue as a coach after all? No, it is irreversible,” Broos told Belgian publication voetbalnieuws.be.

“If they need me for something else, perhaps in scouting, that is another story. But football is no longer going to be a part of my life 24 hours a day.”

Broos revealed he has already held discussions with South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, who expressed a keen interest in retaining his services in an advisory capacity.

Broos departs after a historic five-year tenure, making him the country’s longest-serving head coach. His crowning achievement was guiding South Africa to their first World Cup appearance in 16 years.

He also steered Bafana to the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024, their best finish in that tournament in 24 years.

As Safa begins its search, local fans are already putting forward their ideal candidates to succeed the Belgian. Household names like Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, and Manqoba Mngqithi have emerged as firm fan favourites.

Some expect assistant coach Helman Mkhalele to step up, given how closely he worked alongside Broos. Meanwhile, other fans argue Safa should look abroad once more, hiring another European or foreign tactician capable of continuing Broos’s successful blueprint.

TimesLIVE