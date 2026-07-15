Ncikazi outlines Orlando Pirates’ plan for new signings in Spain

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Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has outlined how the club is integrating its new signings during its preseason training camp in Spain.

The Buccaneers, who have signed players including Neo Rapoo, Matome Mmolai, Mthetheli Mthiyane, Sbangani Zulu and Ghampani Lungu, among others, are in Spain preparing for the new Betway Premiership season, where they will look to defend their league title.

Pirates will play their first friendly against LaLiga 2 side Córdoba CF at the Marbella Football Centre on Wednesday (9pm).

Ncikazi said while it is still preseason, it is important they don’t overload the players as they try to integrate new signings to be ready when the new season starts.

“While we know it is preseason, we also know there is a match, so we are careful about the load that is not too much so the players can still perform,” Ncikazi told the club media department.

“It is just preparations and integration of new players and seeing how they perform, whether they fit into the setup, teaching them how Pirates play and being ready for the first match of the season.”

Mthiyane, who is trying to settle after joining the Buccaneers from Stellenbosch, recently said they have to maintain the bar which was set high last season.

“We’ve the pressure of the guys from last season who worked well [winning the treble, league, MTN8 and Carling Knockout], now it is about to maintain what they did last campaign. We are pushing hard.”

Lungu, who recently joined the Soweto Giants from Siwelele, described their training camp in Spain as intense but said he was happy with their preparations.

“Very intense, but we have to put in the work. We know we are the ones who are setting the pace, so we’ve got to put in this work.”

Sowetan