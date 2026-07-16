Banyana eye Wafcon glory and World Cup spot

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After a disappointing semi-final exit in the last Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, where they failed to defend their title, Banyana Banyana are returning with renewed focus and ambition.

Their goal is to reclaim the title and qualify for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

At the Wafcon in Morocco, Banyana will face Tanzania on July 27, Ivory Coast four days later, and Burkina Faso on August 4 as they pursue a top-four finish that secures a coveted spot at the global tournament.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said they are not taking anything for granted as they look to reclaim their title and qualify for the World Cup.

“It’s not just a Wafcon, it is a World Cup qualifying tournament, so I don’t think you can count out anyone. You have to make sure you execute your plans and take it game by game and day by day,” Ellis explained to the media on Wednesday.

“I think the first game against Tanzania is going to be the most important one, which will set the tone for the rest of the tournament. We’ve played them a couple of times; some results have been close, others have not.

“We are taking nothing for granted because the World Cup [US, Canada, and Mexico] has shown you that if you underestimate a team, you do it at your own peril, and we don’t want to be one of those teams to look back and say we could have. So, we want to make sure that we cover everything.

“We are taking it game by game, but obviously, our realistic target is qualifying for the World Cup, and then we will take it from there.”

Banyana have participated in the previous World Cups in France in 2019 and Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and want to qualify for their third successive one.

Ellis said she had a meeting with all the players, those who played and those who have not, to make sure they are all on the same page to qualify.

“We’ve been there before, and that helps; there are others who have not been there. We have to make sure that everyone is on the same page,” she said.

“We will continue preaching that message about how important it is for everyone to step up because at the end of the day, everyone knows why we are here and qualifying for the World Cup is big, and that will hopefully bring more sponsors.”

Banyana will travel to Morocco on Saturday.

Sowetan