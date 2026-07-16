No VAR in the coming PSL season, says Safa’s head of referees

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Part of the video assistant referee technology used during the Women's Africa Cup of Nations match between Banyana Banyana and Senegal at Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco, in 2025. File photo:

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There will be no video assistant referee (VAR) during the coming Betway Premiership season.

This was confirmed by the head of referees at the SA Football Association (Safa), Abdul Ebrahim, on Monday.

Orlando Pirates will start the defence of their Betway Premiership title in the 2026-27 campaign that starts in about two weeks. Ebrahim was forthright about Safa not being ready to implement the long-overdue technology.

In May this year, Safa’s finance committee chair Mxolisi Sibam said after a national executive committee (NEC) meeting the association had received R20m in funding from the government for VAR and were targeting the start of the coming season to implement it.

But Ebrahim said: “Are we going to have VAR during the upcoming season? My answer is simple as no. Extensive training needs to take place and it hasn’t started yet, based on certain factors.

Yes, the government has been very generous with us. They have given us R20m to implement VAR. At the NEC meeting we are going to finalise approval of that budget so we can continue with the work — Mxolisi Sibam, Safa finance chair

“But I would like to say that we do have a project team in place and they are awaiting approval from the [Safa] NEC. Once approval is received, then the VAR project team will have a media briefing to advise the public on the next steps in terms of implementation in South Africa.

“We are not ready to implement VAR for the 2026-27 season.”

Speaking in May, Sibam said the money to implement VAR was in Safa’s bank account.

“I can confirm we have received the funding from the sports minister [Gayton McKenzie]. The money is in the bank. I also want to state that it is in a separate bank account that doesn’t include other transactions of Safa.

“We have to comply with Safa and government regulations when reporting on the money. Yes, the government has been very generous with us. They have given us R20m to implement VAR.

“At the NEC meeting we are going to finalise approval of that budget so we can continue with the work.”

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