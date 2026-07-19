Banyana’s Wafcon keeper dilemma: Dlamini downplays rivalry with Swart

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Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini doing what she does best, making a save, in Banyana Banyana's Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group C win against Ghana at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda, Morocco on Monday.

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has insisted that she and fellow goalkeeper Kaylin Swart are best friends, suggesting the public must stop creating divisions within the squad ahead of Wafcon, starting next Sunday until August 16 in Morocco.

Dlamini was the first-choice goalkeeper when Banyana clinched their first and only Women’s Africa Cup of Nations to date in Morocco back in 2022.

However, coach Desiree Ellis surprised many when she benched her for the duration of the World Cup the next year, preferring Swart at the global spectacle in New Zealand and Australia.

Swart was brilliant, helping Banyana qualify for the knockout phase for the first time ever, before they were eliminated by the Netherlands in the round of 16 in Sydney. Even so, the 31-year-old JvW shot-stopper came under fire the whole tournament, with many feeling Ellis should have continued with Dlamini. It was Swart’s inability to deal with aerial balls that saw her critics have a field day.

At the last Wafcon last year, where Banyana disappointingly finished fourth in Morocco, Dlamini was the preferred first-choice keeper, playing five of the six matches Banyana played.

With this year’s women’s continental championship looming large, it’s unclear who Ellis will prefer in goals between Dlamini and Swart as they aim to win what would be their second title and qualify for the World Cup in the process. Both keepers have played two games each in the last four fixtures leading up to Wafcon.

Amid this goalkeeping dilemma ahead of Wafcon, where SA are in Group B with Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania, the 33-year-old Dlamini has emphasised that she and Swart are best friends, urging the public to stop creating divisions within the squad ahead of Wafcon.

“If I do well, it means there was hard work that was put in by Kaylin and Katlego [Moletsane, who’s a third-choice] and the goalkeeper coach Lucky [Shiburi]. At Banyana we are united, and myself and Kaylin are best friends, and we would like to keep it like that with positive vibes,” Dlamini insisted.

“We help each other and our union is so beautiful, and I don’t want people to separate that because that’s what makes SA very, very strong.”

Sowetan