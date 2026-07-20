Ouaddou chuffed with Bucs’ intensity, defensive structure

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Improved intensity, team spirit and compactness at the back are some of the elements that have pleased Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou during the side’s preseason camp in Spain.

Pirates came from a goal down to beat Spanish Segunda Division side Cádiz 2-1 at Cádiz Sports Centre on Saturday, where Tshepang Moremi and Daniel Msendami were on target.

It was Bucs’ second friendly of their preseason tour in Spain, having played a 1-all draw against another Spanish second-tier side, Córdoba, earlier in the week.

“The players really gave me very good answers today. We can see that step-by-step, our intensity is increasing. We are very close to the intensity that we want ahead of the start of the season in two week’s time,” Ouaddou told Pirates content creator Michael Morton after the Cádiz win.

“I have seen a lot of interesting things defensively first, team spirit and the aim to have that compactness...there’s that element that we have been showing where we corner the opponent on one side to recover the ball. We have seen some good transitions as well.”

Moremi, who scored a screamer just outside the box to equalise after Ibon Sanchez‘s opener, was also delighted with the win over Cádiz. Moremi chalked up the win to team work, also admitting it wasn’t easy to play in scorching weather conditions in Spain.

“I am happy with today’s result because we worked as a team. It’s not easy here...it’s too hot, but we have been working very hard,” he said.

“The heat is too much here, but there’s nothing we can do apart from working hard. Everyone is burning but we can’t do anything... this prepares us well for the upcoming season.”

Pirates’ next fixture of their preseason tour is against Saudi giants Al Ittihad at Marbella Football Centre in Malaga, Spain, on Tuesday (7pm SA time).