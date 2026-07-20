Sandile Zungu oozes credibility in impressive launch to Safa presidency bid

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Sandile Zungu has officially launched his bid campaign for the South African Football Association presidency. File photo

The traditional dancers who performed at Sandile Zungu’s official launch of his bid for the South African Football Association (Safa) presidency in Johannesburg made the floor of the Emperors Palace boardroom it took place in tremble a little.

Whether Zungu can shake South African football’s foundations unseating incumbent since 2013 Danny Jordaan, who has won his two reelections by landslides, in the September 13 elective congress remains to be seen.

The ambition and execution of Saturday’s launch put on by the wealthy Johannesburg-based, Umlazi, Durban-born businessman, who has revived AmaZulu since taking ownership of the long-ailing ailing KwaZulu-Natal giant in 2020, indicated he is about to mount a serious effort at it.

Former Bafana Bafana captains Lucas Radebe and Thulani Hlatswayo; Safa NEC members including vice-president Bennett Bailey, who withdrew his bid to support Zungu; former VP Gladwyn White and representatives of Safa regions were among the attendees.

Sama-nominated artist Zawadi YaMungu performed, including, along with the Clermont Choir Zungu patronises — its choirmaster said he donated R1m — the launch of a decidedly catchy and beautiful campaign song, Phata Manzini (Zungu’s clan name). Carol Shabalala was the MC.

.@LucasRadebe and Zulu dancers at Sandile Zungu's launch of his Vision 2030, Rebuilding Safa House presidency bid pic.twitter.com/0TD79n5c5b — Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) July 18, 2026

It was not just the impressive guest and entertainment list, but also the persuasive message on the economic, development and restructuring plan the businessman — who has stakes or ownerships in companies such as FlySafair, Lanseria Airport and Vumatel — laid out that appeared to confirm him as the most credible challenger to Jordaan yet.

Unlike previous contestants, Zungu chose not to focus on the issues of allegations of corruption and maladministration and all that is wrong at Safa under Jordaan. Rather — as echoed by the bid title displayed in professional branding at the event, “Vision 2030: Rebuilding Safa House” — he put forward a positive message of rejuvenation and renewal under a new business-minded broom, themes echoed in a poem recited by “People’s Poet” Mzwakhe Mbuli.

Videos were shown of Zungu holding workshops in South Africa’s provinces in the last two months.

While he did highlight deficiencies he feels need addressing, he chose to portray himself as the next step in football administration evolution, ready to take the baton of those before him – naming opponent Jordaan among those – and take the sport’s governance to a new level.

“Today is not about rejecting our past. It is about building upon it,” he said in his prepared speech paying tribute to the “men and women of football have dedicated their lives to growing the beautiful game”, including “Dr Irvin Khoza, Kaizer Motaung, Natascha Tsichlas, Mato Madlala, Patrice Motsepe, Ria Ledwaba, Desiree Ellis, Danny Jordaan and many others”.

“A strong foundation has been laid. Our responsibility is not to replace that foundation, but to honour those who came before us by building upon their foundation.”

.@LucasRadebe attends as Sandile Zungu (@mfanawasemlazi) sings and dances to his campaign song - Phata Manzini (Zungu's clan name), performed by Zawadi Yamungu (@ZYamungu) and @ClermontChoir - at the official launch for Zungu's Safa presidency bid at Emperors Palace on Saturday pic.twitter.com/dN0KDoYNeC — Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) July 20, 2026

Zungu said he wants Safa to be run like a business. “For far too long, we have spoken about football as a source of national pride, social cohesion and unity. Those things are true.

“But football is far more than a symbol. Football is an industry. Football is real business. Indeed, sport itself is a significant economic sector.”

He quoted statistics such as “in 2023, sport contributed approximately R60bn to South Africa’s economy; that’s 0.9 per cent of our Gross Domestic Product”.

“In 2024, the broader sports sector supported approximately 600,000 jobs in South Africa, representing 3.6% of total employment. Three-quarters of those employed are Black South Africans. Nearly half are women. The overwhelming majority are young people between the ages of 20 and 34.

“Sport also contributes directly to household livelihoods. In 2023, it generated R8.5bn in household income. … More importantly, sport generated an estimated R13bn in additional income for low-income households, making it a powerful instrument for poverty alleviation and inclusive economic participation.”

“Imagine a football economy where every province hosts thriving youth leagues that stimulate local businesses. Imagine modern training centres creating jobs while developing talent. Imagine football tourism filling our hotels, restaurants and stadiums. Imagine South African companies exporting football apparel, technology and expertise across the African continent.

“This is not wishful thinking. It is already happening elsewhere in the world. Our challenge is not a lack of potential. Our challenge is a lack of ambition.

“… Safa must therefore become more than the administrator of our national game. It must become a catalyst for economic growth, enterprise development and social progress."

Zungu said such changes could “usher in the golden era of South African football”.

He said his vision is “to transform South Africa into a true football nation. Not merely a nation that watches football”.

“A nation that consistently produces world-class footballers. A nation admired for its coaching excellence. A nation respected for governance, whose football structures become a model for Africa and beyond.

“But championships are never won on match day alone. They are won through years of preparation. The future of Bafana Bafana begins long before a player puts on the national jersey.

“It begins on dusty village playgrounds. It begins in township parks. It begins in school competitions. It begins with coaches who volunteer every afternoon. It begins with referees who deserve proper training and respect. It begins with parents who believe their children’s dreams matter.

“If we are serious about becoming a football nation, we must become equally serious about development.

“School football must become an integral part of our education system through structured leagues that identify talent early. Our 52 Safa regions must become properly funded development hubs, equipped to nurture talent in every community.

If we are serious about becoming a football nation, we must become equally serious about development. — Sandile Zungu

“Women’s football deserves greater investment because when women succeed in football, communities become stronger, healthier and more inclusive.

“Community football must become as common in South Africa as the early morning taxi hoot.

“We need more youth academies, better coaching education, professional referee development, modern sports science, improved player welfare, world-class administration and committed, visionary leadership.”

He said corporate South Africa and the government would have to come on board to realise such a vision.

Zungu said rugby’s successful model can provide a path for football. “That success did not happen by accident. It happened because of deliberate planning, clear structures, investment in development, alignment between schools, clubs and national teams and consistent leadership.”

Zungu named his six pillars as “governance and accountability, constitutional and ethical leadership, operational professionalism, football-first administration, grassroots empowerment and unity across football structures”.

“You have heard my vision. You know my track record of building organisations that are more efficient, more accountable, more resilient and more sustainable. Look at what we have achieved at AmaZulu in just five years. I do not believe in building organisations around individuals; I believe in building institutions that continue to thrive long after their leaders have moved on. That is the Zungu way.

“… Safa is the central nervous system of our national football ecosystem. Its potential is immense. But to unlock that potential requires leadership that is principled, visionary and unifying. Leadership that restores trust, strengthens governance and puts football first.”

Such a positive message will have resonance with South Africans. Zungu will hope it makes can also sway on the major voting bloc, Safa’s regions.

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