Bafana’s Campbell expected to excel at newly promoted Belgian side Kortrijk

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Shandre Campbell has concluded his transfer from Club Brugge, of Belgium, to newly promoted KV Kortrijk. Picture:

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Bafana Bafana prospect Shandre Campbell’s new Belgian club, KV Kortrijk, has high hopes that the 21-year-old will add value to their team.

Highly-rated Campbell joined the newly promoted side from one of that country’s giants, Club Brugge, on Monday, penning a four-year deal.

“We are very proud to welcome Shandre Campbell to KV Kortrijk,” noted Nils Vanneste, Kortrijk’s sporting director.

“With Shandre, we are bringing in someone who brings a lot of creativity, speed and depth. Despite his young age, he has already gained experience in the Belgian First Division. We look forward to Shandre’s first minutes at the club.”

At Kortrijk, Campbell will link up with coach Michiel Jonckheere, who was Brugge’s assistant coach until he left last June.

Campbell, who arrived in Belgium from now defunct SuperSport United in June 2024, could not establish himself as a starter at Brugge, coming off the bench in 18 games, during which time he scored two goals.

Campbell excelled in Brugge’s reserve side, that competes in the second-tier, scoring 11 goals in 25 games with three assists.

While Campbell was part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and January, coach Hugo Broos did not use him, opting instead for a more experienced lineup.

The highly-rated winger will be eager to cement his berth in Kortrijk’s starting XI and boost his chances of returning to the Bafana set-up, with qualifiers for next year’s Afcon beginning in September.

At Kortrijk, Campbell follows in the South African footsteps of retired goalkeeper Darren Keet and Cassius Mailula, who is said to be on the verge of rejoining Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sowetan