Chiefs land Tanzanian midfielder as possible Cele successor

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Kaizer Chiefs have made their third signing of the transfer window, securing the services of 27-year-old Tanzanian midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko from his native side Azam FC.

Bitegeko is the first Tanzanian player to be on the books of Chiefs. The highly rated midfielder, who can operate as an eight and as a six in the engine room, is viewed as a potential replacement for Thabo Cele, who is believed to be on his way out, having missed the club’s preseason tour of Spain.

Chiefs have already secured the services of goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner and centre-back Thabo Moloisane in the current transfer window, making Bitegeko their third recruit for the 2026/27 term so far.

Amakhosi, who returned from their pre-season tour of Spain on Monday, have also loaned goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari to newly promoted Mpumalanga outfit Kruger United, freeing up a foreign-player spot. The Soweto giants are also expected to sell Congolese winger Glody Lilepo to Libyan club Al Ahli Benghazi in the coming days.

Bitegeko, who has captained Azam, previously played in Iceland for clubs including KR Reykjavík and Völsungur IF.

Sowetan