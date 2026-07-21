Kaizer Chiefs need to sign more big players, says Itumeleng Khune

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has urged the club to sign more big players ahead of the new season.

Story audio is generated using AI

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has urged the club to sign more big players ahead of the new season as they will be competing in many competitions.

The Glamour Boys have only signed Thabo Moloisane and Renaldo Leaner, and are in the process of acquiring Stellenbosch winger Langelihle Phili.

Khune feels they need to sign more quality players to be competitive in the new season, but said sometimes it becomes difficult for Amakhosi to buy as clubs double the asking price when Chiefs make enquiries.

“The club needs to go to the market and sign good players because they will be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup,” Khune told the media on Sunday.

“They need to beef up the squad, but as we all know it is not easy for Kaizer Chiefs to sign the best players, the players they need. Unfortunately, whichever player they want, obviously the price is doubled or tripled and that is not fair.

“I think in SA football we need to introduce financial fair play because some teams are able to sign players and some are unable to. I think we need to revisit that clause and activate it for fairness in all 16 teams in the Premiership.”

I will never be jealous of any goalkeeper who signs with Kaizer Chiefs — Itumeleng Khune, ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper

Khune hailed the signing of Leaner and said he believes he will be successful at the club.

“I’m a big fan of Renaldo, and I’m proud Kaizer Chiefs went all out to get him,” Khune said.

“I will never be jealous of any goalkeeper who signs with Kaizer Chiefs. I will support the goalkeeper wholeheartedly,” he said.

“He deserves all my respect. He deserves everything that is coming for him because he has worked hard at Sekhukhune. He got Bafana Bafana call-ups and has played for the national team.

“If you check my Instagram, I’ve been communicating a lot with him. I congratulated him and welcomed him to Kaizer Chiefs. He came back to me and said: ‘Legend, thank you very much.’

“He must go out there and enjoy himself and know Kaizer Chiefs fans demand results. They want you to go out there and enjoy your football and at the same time produce results to put smiles on their faces. They will love you.”

Sowetan