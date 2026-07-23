Five key facts about Wafcon 2026

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) kicks off in Morocco on Sunday. The final will be played on August 16.
We highlight some of the key facts about this year’s tournament.
- The winners will walk away with $2m (R32m) after Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe announced a 100% prize increase at a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday,
- The competition will be contested by 16 teams: Morocco, Nigeria, SA, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Kenya, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Malawi, Ghana, Cape Verde, Cameroon and Mali,
- Malawi and Cape Verde are making their debuts,
- Nigeria, who are the most successful country in the tournament with a record 10 titles, are the defending champions after winning last year’s edition,
- The tournament will be hosted across two cities, Rabat and Casablanca. Moulay al Hassan and Al Madina stadiums will be the venues in Rabat, while Larbi Zaouli Stadium will be Casablanca’s hosting venue.
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