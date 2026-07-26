Ben Youssef banks on experienced trio’s CAF pedigree

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New Durban City signing Gaston Sirino wait for the ball during their preseason tournament at Chatsworth Stadium.

Durban City coach Khalil Ben Youssef is counting on the experience of new signings Bandile Shandu, Gaston Sirino and Tashreeq Morris to help the team, especially when they compete in the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

All three have CAF experience. Shandu featured in the Champions League with Orlando Pirates before joining Durban City. Sirino also has Champions League experience with Mamelodi Sundowns and played in the Confederation Cup alongside Morris at Kaizer Chiefs last season.

Sirino and Morris worked with Ben Youssef at Amakhosi last season before joining Durban. Ben Youssef said this is an added advantage not only in the continental competition but also in domestic cups, where they will be participating in the MTN8, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup and the Confederation Cup.

“The first idea about Morris and Sirino is not about them, we needed experienced players,” Ben Youssef explained to the media.

“When you play in the Confederation Cup, you need to have three or four players that have been in this competition before so they can help young players who don’t have experience to know the competition.

“And to have those players with [Bandile] Shandu, Morris and Sirino will help the team with their experience.”

Durban City will begin their Betway Premiership campaign against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

With less than a week before their opening match, Ben Youssef said his side would be ready for Sekhukhune, although he believes they have not yet reached the level he wants.

“It was a good challenge [KZN Premier’s Cup on Saturday] for us to see where we are before the league starts. For us, the most important thing is the performance of the players,” he said.

“I think we need two or three games to help the team get that fitness because we are playing five competitions.”

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