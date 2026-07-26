Ouaddou highlight defence as an area he will focus on before league opener

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Having concluded their pre-season training camp in Spain with mixed results after their 1-0 defeat to Saudi Pro League side Neom SC on Friday, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has highlighted defence as an area he will need to work on before the new season.

The Buccaneers finished the tour with two victories, one draw and two defeats from their five friendly matches as part of their preparations for the new campaign.

The Soweto giants will start their new campaign against newbies Milford on Saturday at Orlando Amstel Arena, and having conceded three goals during the tour, Ouaddou said they will have to work on that before their opening match.

“I think in general we got the objective that we came here for,” Ouaddou told Pirates’ media department.

“We came here to create cohesion with players and to integrate the new players and at the same time work and prepare for the first match of the Premiership.

“I can say that we achieved most of the targets, and we go back with some positives, but on the other hand, I must say there is an area of concern that I’m not so happy about. The area where we have conceded too many goals. We have to quickly fix that area before the first game.

“It is a big area of concern because we’ve been the best defence in the league, and it is something we really quickly need to fix.”

While he is satisfied with the outcome of the camp, Ouaddou said the Bafana Bafana internationals are still behind, suggesting that they are still tired after participating in the Fifa World Cup and they will need to find a balance to rest them.

“Overall, the guys worked very well. I think 75% of our group is ready for the league.

“We’ve another percentage of the team that came back from the World Cup; you can see that they are still a bit tired, and we need to find a balance in giving them some rest but to bring them into the competition quickly because we need them.

“But overall, we can be satisfied.”

League fixtures

Saturday: Pirates vs Milford, Orlando (3:30pm); Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu, Danie Craven (3:30pm); Arrows vs Chippa, King Zwelithini (3:30pm); Sundowns vs Gallants, Loftus Versfeld (6pm); Sekhukhune vs Durban, Peter Mokaba (6pm); Kruger vs Chiefs, Mbombela (8.15pm).

Sunday: Bay vs Polokwane, Richards Bay (3.30pm); Siwelele vs Galaxy, Dr Molemela (6pm).

Sowetan