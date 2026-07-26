Vilakazi’s first-half goal wins Chiefs maiden Toyota Cup against Zim champs

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Kaizer Chiefs forward Mfundo Vilakazi keeps his eyes on the ball against Scottland FC in their Toyota Cup match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday. Picture:

Mfundo Vilakazi’s solitary goal early in the first half proved enough for Kaizer Chiefs to beat Zimbabwe champions Scottland FC in the Toyota Cup at a packed Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

It’s the first time Chiefs have won the Toyota Cup, having lost the last two editions to Yanga of Tanzania and Asante Kotoko of Ghana.

Chiefs get their 2026/27 season under way when they face league rookies Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

New Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz deployed a very interesting starting XI, throwing Tanzanian midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa, who only joined last week, straight into the first XI to partner with Lebohang Maboe in the engine room. Mtasingwa didn’t want to complicate things, sticking to basics, while he also won a few duels in the middle of the park.

Natural right-back Reeve Frosler operated at left-back, while a usual face at left-back, Bradley Cross, who would be forced off by an injury to be replaced by Given Msimango a few minutes before halftime, partnered with Inacio Miguel at the heart of defense.

Conversely, Scottland only introduced their instrumental players such as Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat, who have both played for Amakhosi in the past, at the start of the second half where they changed the entire XI that started the game.

The first half was far from entertaining, but Chiefs showed flashes of brilliance with Mfundo Vilakazi, Asanele Velebayi and Ethan Chislett in the thick of things and combining well.

Chiefs would take the lead via Vilakazi in the 17th minute, picking the spot to beat Scottland goalkeeper Talbert Shumba. Vilakazi pounced on a loose ball after the visitors failed to clear Miguel’s long ball.

Scottland were a bit physical, especially Albert Manenji, who struggled to deal with Thabiso Monyane’s pace down the right flank, resorting to strong tackling, which saw him get a yellow card very early into the game.

Chiefs brought pn the likes of Wandile Duba, Luke Baartman and Sibongiseni Mthethwa in the second half. Duba squandered a few chances later on, while Chiefs’ compactness at the back saw Scottland struggle to make box entries.

Sowetan