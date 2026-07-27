Bucs have what it takes to defend league title — Mabizela

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With the new season of the Betway Premiership set to start on Saturday, ex-Orlando Pirates defender Mbulelo OJ Mabizela feels the Buccaneers have what it takes to defend their league title.

Pirates will start their title defence with a home match against newbies Milford at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday at 3pm.

With Bucs having been busy in the transfer market strengthening the team by bringing in players such as Neo Rapoo, Gamphani Lungu, Sebastian Pedersen and Mthetheli Mthiyane, among others, Mabizela feels the squad has enough depth of talent to defend the title.

“It’s early to say, but yes, we are still going to defend the league again this coming season,” he said.

Pirates continued to strengthen the squad with the addition of the signing of Norway striker Pedersen on a two-year deal with an option to extend it.

Pedersen said he is happy to join the Buccaneers, and he is looking forward to contributing to their success.

“This feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is such a huge club that I couldn’t pass up the chance when it arose,” Pedersen told his former side Sogndal.

“At first, I was a bit sceptical, but the more I’ve learned about the club and life in South Africa, the more excited I’ve become. I am very grateful that Sogndal reached an agreement with Orlando Pirates.”

The 27-year-old has recorded 51 goals in the last 117 matches for Sogndal and eight in 15 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Mabizela advised former Bucs defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi not to leave Chicago Fire, as he believes he is at the right club to grow.

The 20-year-old was one of the standout performers for Bafana Bafana in their historic Fifa World Cup run, where they progressed to the last 32 of the tournament for the first time.

“I think where he is, he is okay because he is still young and has a lot to learn about international football. Fortunately, he is doing well. I would not rush him to go somewhere else and sit on the bench,” Mabizela said.

“If he decides [to leave], he must make sure wherever he goes, he must play and not sit on the bench.”

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