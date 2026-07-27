Chiefs can’t be title contenders until we bolster attack — Da Cruz

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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz deems his current squad not good enough to challenge, despite winning the Toyota Cup. Picture:

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz isn’t convinced they can be league contenders with the current squad, insisting he will know their title credentials once offensive reinforcements are made.

“For the moment, no [they can’t challenge],” Da Cruz said after beating Zimbabwe champions Scottland FC 1-0, courtesy of Mfundo Vilakazi’s first-half strike, in the Toyota Cup at Rustenburg’s Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

“You know that we are searching for offensive options and that’s where we will have our entire squad; then we can assess if we are able to challenge or to see if the team can win the league and have a good run in the CAF Confederation Cup.”

Chiefs appear to be struggling to sign their transfer targets this transfer window. Amakhosi’s main target is Stellenbosch winger Langelihle Phili, but it looks like they are not making any progress to land him.

Chiefs’ offensive unit is weakened by the imminent departure of instrumental winger Glody Lilepo, who wants to explore new opportunities elsewhere, while having the likes of Khanyisa Mayo and Mduduzi Shabalala sidelined by injuries hasn’t helped the situation.

Chiefs get their 2026/27 season under way by facing one of the league’s newbies, Kruger United, at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).

League fixtures

Saturday: Pirates vs Milford, Orlando (3:30pm); Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu, Danie Craven (3:30pm); Arrows vs Chippa, King Zwelithini (3:30pm); Sundowns vs Gallants, Loftus Versfeld (6pm); Sekhukhune vs Durban, Peter Mokaba (6pm); Kruger vs Chiefs, Mbombela (8.15pm).

Sunday: Bay vs Polokwane, Richards Bay (3.30pm); Siwelele vs Galaxy, Dr Molemela (6pm).

Sowetan