Hosts Morocco set early Wafcon standard with emphatic win over Kenya

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Ibtissam Jraidi of Morocco celebrates a goal with teammates in their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations win against Kenya at Stade Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, Morocco on July 16 2026.

Morocco made an immediate statement at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 as the hosts swept aside Kenya 4-0 in their opening Group A match at the Stade Moulay El Hassan in Rabat on Sunday night.

Ibtissam Jraidi scored twice, while Sakina Ouzraoui and Meriem Atiq were also on target as the Atlas Lionesses produced a dominant performance in front of their home supporters.

“It’s a good start,” Morocco coach Joge Vilda said. ”When you start a tournament like this, it means you’ve had good preparation. I’m satisfied with what I saw from the team today.”

The result sent Vilda’s side to the top of Group A on goal difference ahead of Algeria, who beat Senegal 2-0 earlier in the day.

⚽️ ℂ𝔸𝔽 𝕎𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟'𝕤 𝔸𝕗𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕒 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝕠𝕗 ℕ𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆



Morocco kick-started their #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 campaign with a 4⃣➖0⃣ victory over Kenya on Sunday! #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/A9QVufPwOy — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 27, 2026

For Kenya, making their return to the continental finals after a decade away, it was a difficult introduction against a Morocco side determined to build on consecutive runners-up finishes in the competition.

The hosts began with authority and quickly imposed themselves. Kenya attempted to remain compact, but their resistance was broken in the 20th minute when Ouzraoui found space and drove a low effort beyond the goalkeeper to open the scoring.

Morocco doubled their advantage eight minutes later. Atiq rose highest to meet a corner and directed a firm header into the net, leaving Kenya with an increasingly difficult task.

Jraidi then added a third before the interval, also scoring with a header as Morocco’s pressure overwhelmed the Harambee Starlets.

The three-goal burst effectively ended the contest before half time and allowed the hosts to manage the second period with greater control.

Any hopes Kenya had of regrouping after the break disappeared almost immediately. Within two minutes of the restart, Jraidi struck again to register her second goal and Morocco’s fourth of the evening.

Senegal make a mess at the back 🤯



Algeria score their second to seal all three points ✅⚽



📺 Stream #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #HereForHer | #SSFootball pic.twitter.com/Lzj0My75PN — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 26, 2026

The forward’s brace capped a clinical display and underlined her importance to a side aiming to win the continental title for the first time after finishing runners-up in the previous two editions.

Morocco face Algeria next in what is already shaping up to be a decisive contest between the group’s two early leaders.

Kenya must recover quickly before meeting Senegal, with both teams needing a positive response to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Algeria began with an assured victoy. A first-half penalty from Marine Dafeur and a late strike by Mélissa Bethi secured the three points for the North Africans, who produced a disciplined display to claim an important early advantage in the race for the knockout stages.

The expanded 16-team tournament also serves as a qualification route for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The four semifinalists will qualify directly, while two quarterfinalists will progress to the inter-confederation playoffs.

Banyana Banyana kick off their Group B campaign meeting Tanzania at Stade Al Medina in Rabat on Monday (6pm in Morocco, 7pm SA time). Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso meet in the later Group B game (10pm SA time).

Cafonline