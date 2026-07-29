Soccer

Pirates coach Ouaddou explains why they signed Norwegian striker Pedersen

Bucs look to boost goal tally with signing

2 min read
Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is confident ahead of the new season. Picture: (Phakamisa Lensman)

Story audio is generated using AI

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says they signed Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen to freshen their attack with someone who can increase their conversion rate.

The Buccaneers won the Betway Premiership last season by one point over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns in an interesting campaign.

A closer look at last season’s final league table shows Pirates scored one more goal than the Brazilians, and Ouaddou hopes he has found the man to solve their scoring problems.

Ouaddou’s main strikers, Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma, were shy in front of goals last season, with low contributions of six and five goals respectively.

They were outdone by attacking midfielders Relebohile Mofokeng, who has moved to Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, and Oswin Appollis, who contributed 10 and nine respectively.

With Mofokeng overseas, Pirates needs a player who will score goals regularly and contribute assists as they look to be more dangerous in the final third.

“The scouting department of the club was looking for a profile who could help us increase the average of conversion,” Ouaddou said during a media briefing at Rand Stadium ahead of their opening league match of the season against rookies Milford FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

“Last season we were the best team on the continent with the best average in terms of chances created.”

Pedersen has been with the team for a few weeks after he joined them on their pre-season camp in Spain, and Ouaddou said they are helping him with acclimatisation.

“He is integrated into the group. You saw last season we needed a finisher and he is the profile who can finish the actions.

“The scouting department saw him and he is somebody who can bring us freshness. He has quality and it was important for us to have him during our pre-season camp in Spain to integrate him.

“He may be a good player but we have to make it easy for him because he is coming into a new environment.”

TimesLIVE


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