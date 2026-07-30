No pressure for Banyana after Tanzania upset — Motlhalo

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Banyana Banyana midfielder Linda Motlhalo says they’re not going to put themselves under pressure after being stunned 2-1 by less-fancied Tanzania in their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) Group B opener in Casablanca on Monday.

Motlhalo knows that they should dig deeper in their second Group B fixture against leaders Ivory Coast, who thumped Burkina Faso 4-1 in their own opener later on Monday, at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca on Friday (7pm SA time).

“Yes, it wasn’t the start that we wanted, but the biggest thing now is just to reflect on where we went wrong and take the positives out of that game and use them for the next game,” Motlhalo said.

“There’s still more games to play, so we are not going to put ourselves under pressure.

“We know what we are capable of, and we will just do the work when we get to the field. As players, we understand that this is football, and sometimes things won’t go our way, so now we have to dig deep.

When @MaserameLinda pulled on the @Banyana_Banyana jersey for the first time at just 17, few could have imagined the journey ahead.



One hundred caps later, she's become one of South Africa's defining footballers... a product of @SasolSA longstanding commitment to women's… pic.twitter.com/car8bdILBv — Sasol in Sport (@SasolinSport) July 29, 2026

“This is a tournament ... there’s still a long way to go.”

Losing to Tanzania, the lowest-ranked team in Group B, was a bittersweet moment for Motlhalo as she racked up her 100th cap for Banyana.

Tanzania are ranked 122nd in the world and 18th in Africa, while SA are 57th globally and second on the continent.

“I would say I celebrated my 100th cap, but I am always grateful to be representing my country. I feel honoured to be part of the elite group [of players who have amassed 100 caps].”

Sowetan