Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Betway Premiership is back with Pirates out to defend their title

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Siwelele FC coach Lehlohonolo Seema and Abram Mongoya of Kruger United look ahead to the new season. Picture: (Lerato Maphoso)

As the Betway Premiership season kicks off this weekend, Siwelele FC coach Lehlohonolo Seema is aiming to improve the 10th spot finish they achieved last season.

Speaking with host Mahlatse Mphahlele on the 115th episode of the Arena Sports Show, the experienced Seema also revealed that this was his first pre-season as a coach.

He was joined on the show by Abram Mongoya of Kruger United, who will be coaching in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the first time.

Mongoya helped the Mpumalanga-based United to automatic promotion to the PSL from the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Orlando Pirates start the defence of their championship trophy with a home clash against other rookies, Milford United, at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

TimesLIVE


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