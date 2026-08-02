Gamede believes door to Wafcon knockout still open for Banyana

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Banyana Banyana utility defender Bongiwe Gamede says the door is still open for them to qualify to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wafcon in Morocco, even though their fate is in Ivory Coast’s hands.

Banyana remain bottom of Group B after drawing 2-all against table-topping Ivory Coast in their second pool game in Casablanca on Friday, having been stunned by less-fancied Tanzania 2-1 in their tournament opener a few days earlier.

To qualify for the quarterfinals, Banyana need to beat Burkina Faso in their last group stage match in Casablanca on Tuesday and hope Ivory Coast beat Tanzania in a synchronised Group B fixture.

“We know what we want to achieve as a team. We believe that we still have a chance... the door is still open for us to go to the quarterfinals,” Gamede said.

The good news for Banyana is that Tanzania will be without instrumental midfielder Hasnath Ubamba against Ivory Coast, owing to a suspension following her red card in Friday’s 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso.

Ubamba scored when Tanzania stunned SA. Tanzania’s main striker Opah Clement is also doubtful to face Ivory Coast after sustaining an injury against Burkina Faso, meaning Tanzania would be weaker, which may favour Banyana.

The four semifinalists at this Wafcon qualify for next year’s World Cup in Brazil.