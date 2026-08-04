Ben Youssef optimistic ahead of Durban’s MTN8 clash with Bucs

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Khalil Ben Youssef of Durban City and Cedric Kaze of Sekhukhune United will be up against each other on Saturday.

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Despite facing a mammoth task against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday at 3pm, Durban City coach Khalil Ben Youssef was encouraged by their performances during their 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United in the league match on Saturday.

The atmosphere inside the camp is very positive, the hospitality of old players to the new ones has been very good and we have a very good squad — Durban City coach Khalil Ben Youssef

Ben Youssef wants his side to build on that performance against the Buccaneers on Saturday to try and get a win.

What impressed the former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach is the fighting spirit they showed against Babina Noko in a match he felt they didn’t deserve to lose.

“The atmosphere inside the camp is very positive, the hospitality of old players to the new ones has been very good and we have a very good squad. There is a brotherhood and they help the new players,” Ben Youssef said.

“I was happy with the performance of the players against Sekhukhune United. I know the results were not good, but it was the first match and there is still a lot to play and the results will come.”

Ben Youssef also feels they will need to be better in the final third, and that he is pleased with some players coming back from injuries to boost his squad.

“We discussed a lot about the final third with some players coming soon and I think the team will be better, playing five competitions with these new players, they will give us more solutions and they will help the team.”

With his side to compete in all fronts this season − the Betway Premiership, MTN8, Carling Knockout, CAF Confederation and the Nedbank Cup − he feels they don’t have a bigger enough squad to compete in all competitions and has advised management to bring in a few more players.

“We will have a situation where we will be playing every three days, so we need to make a rotation, you need to have a [bigger] squad and players who can play. So, if we don’t have players that we can rotate, then it will be difficult and a risk of injuries.

“We are working together every week we meet. We discuss everything, the difficulties we have and what we need for the team to improve to have more solutions.

“We need to find players who are available, but we have a limited budget and we are not in a situation where we can bring any player.”

MTN8 fixtures

Saturday: Pirates v Durban, Orlando (3pm); Sundowns v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe (6pm)

Sunday: AmaZulu v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth (3pm); Chiefs v Arrows, FNB (6pm)

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