CORNELIUS MONAMA | 30 years of PSL: How one club dominated SA and conquered Africa

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Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 second leg final match against AS FAR at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on May 24 2026. Picture:

As the Premier Soccer League (PSL) celebrates its 30th anniversary, no story better captures the transformation of South African football than the extraordinary rise of Mamelodi Sundowns. From domestic dominance to continental supremacy, theirs is a journey that has redefined what excellence looks like in African club football.

For much of those three decades, South African club football belonged almost exclusively to the black and gold of Kaizer Chiefs and the iconic skull and crossbones of Orlando Pirates. These two towering giants were more than football clubs; they were cultural institutions deeply woven into the identity of millions of South Africans. Their dominance appeared unshakeable, built on history, passion and legacy

At the same time, something remarkable was quietly taking shape in the dusty streets of Mamelodi on the eastern outskirts of Pretoria. A different story of South African football was unfolding. Mamelodi Sundowns emerged to become what the legendary football writer Sy Lerman famously described as the “third force” in South African football, a bold challenger to the established order. That description acknowledged the club’s growing influence, yet still placed it outside the inner circle of true dominance.

What followed over the next two decades would fundamentally redefine that perception. The real turning point came from a profound shift in philosophy. When Patrice Motsepe acquired the club in 2003, he brought far more than financial investment. He introduced a long-term vision based on sustainability, professionalism and uncompromising standards. While others chased immediate results, Sundowns chose to build patiently and methodically.

One of the most profound aspects of this vision was Motsepe’s commitment to restoring the dignity of professional footballers. For generations, South African football produced legendary players whose achievements on the pitch were too often followed by financial hardship in retirement. Motsepe resolved the cycle had to end. He insisted Mamelodi Sundowns players should earn salaries commensurate with their contributions, allowing them to build secure futures for themselves and their families.

This policy fundamentally altered the economics of South African football. As Sundowns raised professional standards and remuneration, rival clubs were compelled to respond to remain competitive in attracting and retaining talent. In raising the standard for one club, Sundowns helped raise the standard for the entire PSL. Today, improved player remuneration across South African football stands as one of Motsepe’s most enduring contributions to the professionalisation of the game.

True greatness is measured beyond domestic success. It is tested on the continental stage, where history, hostile environments, demanding travel and tough competition converge

The journey, however, was far from smooth. There were seasons when Sundowns became the subject of ridicule as critics questioned the investment because success did not arrive as quickly as expected. While football is often consumed by impatience and the pursuit of immediate results, Sundowns remained committed to their long-term vision. Every disappointing season became a lesson and every setback an opportunity to improve.

By the mid-2010s, the results had become undeniable. Mamelodi Sundowns had not only closed the gap with the traditional giants but had decisively surpassed them. Their dominance of the PSL became one of the defining features of modern South African football. Season after season, they demonstrated a level of consistency unmatched in the professional era.

What made this rise remarkable was not merely the number of trophies won or records broken, but the manner in which they were accomplished. Sundowns introduced a style of football that was both elegant and effective — piano and shoeshine — which is possession-based, technically sophisticated and tactically intelligent. Their identity as “The Brazilians” represents not imitation, but inspiration and a commitment to playing football with creativity, rhythm and flair.

Once Sundowns had established themselves as South Africa’s undisputed benchmark, the logical next step was to conquer Africa. True greatness is measured beyond domestic success. It is tested on the continental stage, where history, hostile environments, demanding travel and tough competition converge. Sundowns embraced this challenge with confidence. Their triumphs in the 2016 and 2026 Caf Champions League cemented their place among the giants of African football.

According to the latest African club rankings, Mamelodi Sundowns is the highest-ranked club on the continent, ahead of Al Ahly. This is no accident but the natural progression of a vision that always extended beyond domestic dominance. This growing stature is also reflected in commercial value. Transfermarkt estimates Mamelodi Sundowns’ market value at about €40.2m (R760.1m), surpassing Al Ahly’s €36.9m to €38.1m (R697.7m to R720.4m) to become Africa’s most valuable football club.

This remarkable rise has had consequences far beyond one football club. It has elevated the stature of South African football itself. Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than in Bafana Bafana. The national team has benefited immensely from a generation of players developed in the demanding environment of Chloorkop.

Just like their male counterparts, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have earned two stars, winning the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League in 2021 before reclaiming the continental title in 2023. Their sustained excellence has also elevated the national game, with Sundowns’ players forming the backbone of the Banyana Banyana side that won the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

At the heart of Sundowns’ remarkable journey lies the conviction that excellence is earned by those with the clearest vision and the discipline to pursue it relentlessly

The influence of Sundowns has also transformed expectations throughout South African football. Other clubs have been compelled to raise their game, improve player welfare, modernise their football operations and strengthen their technical structures. Competition has become more professional because one club refused to accept mediocrity as the standard.

At the heart of Sundowns’ remarkable journey lies the conviction that excellence is earned by those with the clearest vision and the discipline to pursue it relentlessly. Sundowns did not inherit dominance, but constructed it, brick by brick, season by season and generation by generation.

The Sundowns story also offers a profound lesson for South Africa. In a society that often demands instant results, Sundowns reminds us enduring success requires long-term investment and patience. Institutions and football dynasties are not built overnight. Sundowns has become a symbol of what is possible when vision is matched by execution.

Their support base has responded with equal conviction. The Yellow Nation continues to grow in numbers and belief. The capacity crowds witnessed in recent times stand as powerful testimony that Sundowns is not merely winning trophies, but also winning hearts and inspiring a new generation of supporters.

Ultimately the story of Sundowns is not simply about domestic dominance, continental glory or replacing Chiefs and Pirates at the summit of South African football. It is about investing in a vision when others doubt it, remaining faithful to that dream through adversity and proving sustained excellence is never accidental.

Future generations will remember how one club challenged the established order, transformed professional standards, elevated player welfare, redefined excellence and inspired an entire continent to believe African football can stand proudly among the very best in the world.

• Monama is a strategic communication specialist, public affairs commentator and writer.

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