Five things to know about Banyana Banyana’s Afcon qualification

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Banyana Banyana stars Bongiwe Mamede and Refiloe Jane meet Morocco in their Afcon quarterfinal match on Saturday. Picture:

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Banyana Banyana booked a spot in the Women’s African Cup of Nations 2026 quarterfinals in Morocco after a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Tuesday evening.

Here are five things you need to know:

In their group stage matches, Banyana Banyana won one game, drew one and lost one, to earn their progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.

The decisive moment against Burkina Faso came in the 21st minute when Thembi Kgatlana finished from close range, securing all three points.

Kgatlana believes their group-stage experience will help them advance to the next stage.

Ivory Coast’s victory over Tanzania helped South Africa advance to the quarterfinals.

Banyana Banyana play hosts Morocco in their quarterfinal game scheduled for Saturday.

Sowetan