Five things to know about Banyana Banyana’s Afcon qualification

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Banyana Banyana booked a spot in the Women’s African Cup of Nations 2026 quarterfinals in Morocco after a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Tuesday evening.
Here are five things you need to know:
- In their group stage matches, Banyana Banyana won one game, drew one and lost one, to earn their progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.
- The decisive moment against Burkina Faso came in the 21st minute when Thembi Kgatlana finished from close range, securing all three points.
- Kgatlana believes their group-stage experience will help them advance to the next stage.
- Ivory Coast’s victory over Tanzania helped South Africa advance to the quarterfinals.
- Banyana Banyana play hosts Morocco in their quarterfinal game scheduled for Saturday.
Sowetan
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