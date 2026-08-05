New signing Phili vows to help Chiefs win more trophies

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New Kaizer Chiefs signing Langelihle Phili has vowed to do his best and help the club win trophies after completing his move from Stellenbosch this week.

The 21-year-old has already set his sights on lifting trophies and creating memories with the Glamour Boys. He joined Amakhosi in a deal that saw Ashely Du Preez and Given Msimango moving the other way to Stellenbosch.

During his time at Stellenbosch, he made 46 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing two assists, and was named Stellies’ Player of the Season.

“Thank you for choosing me. I am finally here and would love nothing more than to win trophies and make great memories with you,” Phili told the club’s official website.

The winger also revealed that it was easy for him to join Amakhosi as he was a staunch supporter while growing up.

“I had two seasons with Stellenbosch and now I am overjoyed to be here at Chiefs,” he said.

“The first thing that came to mind was my grandma, who has sadly passed away. She supported Kaizer Chiefs and I always used to watch them with her when I was young.

“Everyone at home supports Amakhosi, so I thought it would be a good move for me to join the team I grew up supporting. Being here feels like my dream has really come true.

“I can’t wait to meet everybody and start training with the rest of the team and the coaching staff.”

Phili could make his debut when Chiefs host Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarterfinal at FNB Stadium on Sunday at 6pm.

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