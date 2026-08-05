‘The aim is to do it again and again’: Chaine wants Bucs to repeat league success

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Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine celebrates Orlando Pirates winning the 2025-26 Betway Premiership with their victory against Orbit College FC at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. Picture:

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine wants the Sea Robbers to make winning the league title a constant feat, drawing motivation from clinching four MTN8 titles on the trot.

Pirates won their first league title in 14 years last season, with Chaine playing a telling role in that feat by keeping a record 21 clean sheets. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper wants to see Pirates winning the league consistently.

“You’ve seen what we have built over the years and it’s not going to stop now. Winning is a culture at Orlando Pirates. We are going into every game expecting and working hard to win,” said Chaine.

“Even the league title is no longer an unfamiliar territory for us, so the aim is to do it again and again, like we have done with the MTN8.”

Pirates’ next game is against Durban City in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (3pm)

Even so, Chaine agrees that it won’t be easy for them to dominate the championship. Pirates’ title success last season ended Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-year dominance.

“We know that it’s going to take a lot because every season is different and, now that we’ve won it, it will be even harder because it’s much easier to chase than to maintain when you are at the top ... It’s the most difficult thing because the reference has to be yourself and what you want to do more.”

Pirates’ next game is against Durban City in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (3pm).

MTN8 fixtures

Saturday:

Pirates v Durban, Orlando (3pm);

Sundowns v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe (6pm).

Sunday:

AmaZulu v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth (3pm);

Chiefs v Arrows, FNB (6pm).

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