Lionel Messi mourns father after long illness

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Jorge Messi, father and agent of soccer player Lionel Messi, arrives at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport for a meeting with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu in Barcelona, Spain, on September 2 2020. File picture:

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, died on Friday night aged 68 at a medical clinic in the Argentinian city of Rosario after a long illness, the footballer’s family confirmed.

Jorge spent his final months alternating between a medical centre in Rosario and his home, accompanied by his wife Celia and his children Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol, the family said.

Lionel Messi spent time with his father after the World Cup in North America before rejoining his club, Inter Miami, for whom he returned to action a week ago.

He was expected to arrive in Rosario at about 8pm local time on Saturday on a private flight from Miami to bid farewell to his father during a private wake, according to a source close to the footballer’s family.

Jorge closely accompanied his son Lionel throughout his career, beginning with his early years at Barcelona. He acted as a crucial pillar of support and, for several years, served as his representative.

“I always needed my dad’s approval, ever since I was a child. After every match, I’d ask him what he thought of how I played,” the 39-year-old said previously.

During the World Cup, the Argentine captain experienced mixed emotions after scoring a hat-trick in the opening match against Algeria, breaking down in tears while celebrating his first goal.

Later, at a press conference, Lionel explained that his tears were due to “something unrelated to football” after going through “a few difficult, complicated days”.

Days later, the family issued a statement regarding Jorge’s “health situation”, informing the public that he was undergoing medical treatment.

Jorge’s remains will be transferred on Sunday to El Prado private cemetery in Perez, a town near Rosario, according to local media reports.

Several clubs, including Real Madrid and Lionel Messi’s youth team, Newell’s Old Boys, along with the Argentinian FA (AFA), expressed condolences to the family.

The AFA also said a minute’s silence would be observed at matches across all of Argentina’s divisions, while players, coaches and referees will wear black armbands.

“From here, we stand in solidarity with the entire family during this difficult time and send the most heartfelt, warm, and affectionate embrace. Strength to you all,” the Argentinian FA said.

Barcelona, where Messi spent most of his career from his senior debut in 2004 to 2021, said: “FC Barcelona thanks Jorge Messi for his commitment to our club, for entrusting us with the beginning and the most glorious years of his son Leo’s football career.”

Messi’s side, Inter Miami, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, are scheduled to play Monterrey in the Leagues Cup group stage later on Saturday.

Reuters