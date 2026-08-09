Blow to Da Cruz’s trophy hopes as Arrows boot Chiefs out of MTN8

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Khulekani Shezi of Lamontville Golden Arrows celebrates his goal with teammates in theie MTN8 quarterfinal win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 09 August 2026.

Lamontville Golden Arrows inflicted an early blow to Kaizer Chiefs’ hopes of a strong start to the 2026-27 season inflicting a 1-0 defeat on Amakhosi in their MTN8 quarterfinal on Sunday.

Khulekani Shezi’s cross-cum-shot flummoxed unbalanced Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen to earn Arrows the decisive goal against the run of play in the 53rd minute.

Chiefs, hoping for a season where they can capitalise on an improved third-place league finish last campaign and add to their lone trophy in 11 years earned in the Nedbank Cup at the end of 2024-25, have bowed out of the season’s first domestic cup at the opening hurdle.

This comes as an early setback to the new coaching regime under 53-year-old Frenchman Fernando da Cruz, which started with signs of promise when Amakhosi swept aside promoted Kruger United 3-1 in their Betway Premiership opener last weekend.

Khulekani Shezi with a beauty! 🤯



Golden Arrows are finding their stride at FNB Stadium 👏👏



📺 Stream #MTN8 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/qJtiwAtcXG — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 9, 2026

Frustrating for Da Cruz and his team was they dominated an opening half where Lebohang Maboe, Luke Baartman and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo spurned chances for Chiefs to go to the break goalless.

Then, soon after the return from the change rooms Arrows grabbed the lead through a soft opener. A promising build-up down the right saw Shezi in space to hit in a cross that snuck in at Petersen’s near post to leave the home crowd stunned. The wrong-footed Amakhosi goalkeeper botched his one-handed stop to allow the ball in.

Chiefs attempted to rally and threw bodies forward but Arrows held on to progress to the semifinals with Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United.

Sekhukhune were 4-3 winners over AmaZulu in a seven-goal thriller in Sunday’s other quarterfinal at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

TimesLIVE