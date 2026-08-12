Soccer

After first-goal high at Royale, disappointment for Mofokeng in Champions League

Former Orlando Pirates star has already won silverware at his new club in the Belgian Super Cup

2 min read
Marc Strydom

Marc Strydom

Digital Sports Editor

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise's Relebohile Mofokeng celebrates after scoring on his debut in their Jupiler Pro League win against KVC Westerlo at Het Kuipje ground in Westerlo on August 8. Picture: (Tom Goyvaert/Belga Photo/Reuters)

Story audio is generated using AI

Relebohile Mofokeng will not play in the Uefa Champions League’s league phase in his first season at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after the Belgian club lost their third qualifying round tie 5-6 on aggregate to Bodø/Glimt.

The Champions League disappointment follows the 21-year-old scoring his first goal for Royale in his Jupiter Pro League (JPL) debut as they beat KVC Westerlo 5-1 away in their league opener last week Saturday.

Mofokeng came off the bench in the 60th minute and got on the scoresheet, taking a through-pass into the box in the middle and finishing low past goalkeeper Andreas Jungdal.

Royale were held to a 3-3 result in the first leg of the high-scoring Champions League qualifying clash at Albertparkstadion in Oostende on August 4, where Mofokeng was an unused substitute.

Bodø/Glimt won Tuesday night’s second leg 3-2 at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø, Norway, where Royale suffered two red cards. Mofokeng came off the bench in the 91st minute of a normal time that ended 2-2 and played extra time.

The last-gasp win was settled at the death of extra time by Andreas Helmersen’s 117th-minute goal.

The Norwegian Arctic Circle outfit go to a playoff round where they face Netherlands’ NEC Nijmegen for a place in the league phase.

Bodø enjoyed a historic run in last season’s Champions League, reaching the last 16 against all odds and losing 5-3 on aggregate there to Portugal’s Sporting. They stunned Atletico Madrid and Manchester City in the league phase and shocked Inter Milan in the first knockout round playoff.

Mofokeng, 21, signed for Royale last month from Orlando Pirates, where he played a crucial role in their 2025-26 Betway Premiership title, on the back of impressing for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America in June.

He has already won silverware at his new club. Royale, the 2024-25 JPL champions and 2025-26 runners-up, beat Club Brugge on penalties in the Belgian Super Cup on July 31. Mofokeng came off the bench in the 61st minute.

TimesLIVE


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