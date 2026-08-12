After first-goal high at Royale, disappointment for Mofokeng in Champions League

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Royale Union Saint-Gilloise's Relebohile Mofokeng celebrates after scoring on his debut in their Jupiler Pro League win against KVC Westerlo at Het Kuipje ground in Westerlo on August 8. Picture:

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Relebohile Mofokeng will not play in the Uefa Champions League’s league phase in his first season at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after the Belgian club lost their third qualifying round tie 5-6 on aggregate to Bodø/Glimt.

The Champions League disappointment follows the 21-year-old scoring his first goal for Royale in his Jupiter Pro League (JPL) debut as they beat KVC Westerlo 5-1 away in their league opener last week Saturday.

Mofokeng came off the bench in the 60th minute and got on the scoresheet, taking a through-pass into the box in the middle and finishing low past goalkeeper Andreas Jungdal.

𝗠𝗢𝗙𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗚 𝗕𝗢𝗪𝗦 𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗨𝗖𝗟



Rele Mofokeng may have exited the UCL at the qualifying rounds, but his cameo appearance last night for Union St. Gilloise was promising. 🇿🇦👏pic.twitter.com/CM4hmgTC6Y — Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) August 12, 2026

Royale were held to a 3-3 result in the first leg of the high-scoring Champions League qualifying clash at Albertparkstadion in Oostende on August 4, where Mofokeng was an unused substitute.

Bodø/Glimt won Tuesday night’s second leg 3-2 at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø, Norway, where Royale suffered two red cards. Mofokeng came off the bench in the 91st minute of a normal time that ended 2-2 and played extra time.

The last-gasp win was settled at the death of extra time by Andreas Helmersen’s 117th-minute goal.

𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗘 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗦!



Relebohile Mofokeng scores his first league goal for Royal Union Saint Gilloise as they beat Westerlo! 🇿🇦



The former Orlando Pirates star scored four minutes after coming off the bench. 💪 pic.twitter.com/YckaPMswui — Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) August 8, 2026

The Norwegian Arctic Circle outfit go to a playoff round where they face Netherlands’ NEC Nijmegen for a place in the league phase.

Bodø enjoyed a historic run in last season’s Champions League, reaching the last 16 against all odds and losing 5-3 on aggregate there to Portugal’s Sporting. They stunned Atletico Madrid and Manchester City in the league phase and shocked Inter Milan in the first knockout round playoff.

Mofokeng, 21, signed for Royale last month from Orlando Pirates, where he played a crucial role in their 2025-26 Betway Premiership title, on the back of impressing for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America in June.

He has already won silverware at his new club. Royale, the 2024-25 JPL champions and 2025-26 runners-up, beat Club Brugge on penalties in the Belgian Super Cup on July 31. Mofokeng came off the bench in the 61st minute.

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