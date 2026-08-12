Parker takes positives from Downs defeat

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TS Galaxy coach Bernard Parker sought to take the positives from their painful 3-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

We played against the number one team in Africa and we managed to go pound for pound with them — Benard Parker, TS Galaxy head coach

The Rockets looked to have done enough to collect three points after striker Victor Letsoalo scored twice to give them a lead, but a loss of concentration right at the death saw them concede twice through Sphelele Mkhulise as Sundowns walked away with all the points.

Parker admitted that they could have done better as a team to manage the game, but that there are a lot of positives they took going forward.

“We take a lot of positives from this game. We played against the number one team in Africa, and we managed to go pound for pound with them. There were times where we sat back and invited pressure, and there were times where we pressed them high and forced errors and got chances as well,” Parker told the media during the post-match press conference.

“The resilience, intensity and aggression that we have, I take out from the game. We’ve got a concept, and it is for us to make sure that when we play, we do it in what will make us look better and have those types of spells for a longer period in the game for us to win.”

In two matches so far this season, the Rockets have conceded five goals, and this is an area where Parker feels they need to make rapid improvements.

“We’ve been working on it in terms of our defence principles, how we want to guard against the crosses, the wide entries — that’s where we concede mostly,” he said.

“Central, we are solid; it is just in wide entries where we concede a lot, and according to my analyses and my research, 67% of the goals in the PSL are scored from wide entries where there are crosses, cutbacks and players who come from wide entries.

“It seems like we need to work more on that because we do get a goal, no matter what, we will get a goal or more, whether it is open play or set play.

“We just need to have better communication and take more leadership in terms of seeing early. I think we will do better in our defending, but it is also a good thing identifying these things early in the season because we want to improve as we approach games.”

Galaxy’s next match will be against Golden Arrows at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday, August 16.

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