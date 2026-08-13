Banyana beat Nigeria to secure World Cup intercontinental playoffs place

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Refiloe Jane celebrates scoring Banyana Banyana's second goal in their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations World Cup qualifier playoff win against Nigeria at Stade Moulay Rachid in Casablanca, Morocco, on Thursday night. Picture:

Banyana Banyana gave themselves another chance of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Brazil, shaking off their poor Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) campaign by beating old foes Nigeria 2-1 on Thursday night.

The result in the World Cup playoff match at Casablanca’s Stade Moulay Rachid secured the South Africans one of the Confederation of African Football’s two intercontinental playoff spots. There is still a fairly long and convoluted path for the South Africans to reach Brazil 2027.

The playoffs will be held in two phases, the first in November and December with six teams — two each from Africa and Asia and one from Oceania and South America — competing for two places. In the second in February next year, those two join another four who received a bye (two from Concacaf, one from Europe and one from South America) for three final World Cup places.

Banyana finished Thursday night’s game with 10 players after skipper Refiloe Jane, who was playing her 155th game for the national side, was sent-off for a VAR-checked handball in the box two minutes into stoppage time.

⚽️ 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟟 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟'𝕤 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 ℚ𝕦𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕗𝕚𝕖𝕣𝕤 🏆



🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Banyana Banyana have doubled their lead against Nigeria!



🇿🇦 2⃣➖0⃣ 🇳🇬



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 2

🌐 https://t.co/afggCu6HfA#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWWC2027 pic.twitter.com/CcA4pReDA8 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) August 13, 2026

Christy Ucheibe converted the resulting spot-kick in the 93rd to make it a 2-1 final scoreline after the South Africans had a double-goal advantage provided by Thembi Kgatlana (56th) and Jane (77th).

The circumstances before kick-off seemed to favour Nigeria as the stadium music selector played Afrobeats, a music genre synonymous with the West African nation and a direct competitor of South Africa’s amapiano, at full blast while the teams were conducting their warmups.

While there was no sight of even one fan clad in South African colours, Nigeria enjoyed a solid fan presence, who never stopped cheering the Super Falcons whenever they were in possession, while jeering at Banyana. The Nigerians in the stands also whistled at the match officials when they took decisions against their side.

Capitalising on the opportunity of no backing for Banyana, Nigeria’s fans used South Africa’s stadium culture weapon against them by blowing vuvuzelas. Even with a “home” crowd for their opposition, Banyana never looked threatened, putting in one of the best first-half displays of the tournament, where they exited in the quarterfinals to the hosts.

After struggling to play the brand of football they are known for, characterised by short passes in pockets of spaces, on Thursday night Banyana showed signs of their old self, especially in the first half as they strung together impressive movements on a number of occasions.

It was their lack of composure in the final third that prevented them from finding the back of the net before the break, albeit also only creating half-chances in that period. Amogelang Motau and Jane won the duels in the middle of the park, allowing South Africa to dictate terms.

⚽️ 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟟 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟'𝕤 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 ℚ𝕦𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕗𝕚𝕖𝕣𝕤 🏆



🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Thembi Kgatlana gets an opener for Banyana Banyana!



🇿🇦 1⃣➖0⃣ 🇳🇬



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📺 SABC 2

🌐 https://t.co/afggCu6HfA#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWWC2027 pic.twitter.com/wjewwuG4lA — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) August 13, 2026

Nigeria stepped up a gear back from the change rooms, playing with conviction and a sense of urgency. Jennifer Echegini squandered the game’s first real chance a few minutes into the second half when her indecisiveness inside the box saw Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart steal the ball at her feet.

The Banyana defence, especially Bambanani Mbane, blocked a number of shots in quick succession as Nigeria continued to threaten.

The Super Falcons’ dominance did not yield fruit, with Banyana instead breaking the deadlock when Ronnel Donnelley collected a loose ball inside the centre circle, setting up Hildah Magaia, whose neat cutback was buried by Kgatlana for her 37th goal in a South African jersey.

Swart pulled off a brilliant save to deny Uchenna Kanu, whose header looked destined for a goal, in the 75th.

Two minutes later Banyana doubled the lead via Jane, whose grass-cutter deflected off Ucheibe to beat Nigeria keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after a corner brilliantly whipped in by Karabo Dhlamini.

Sihle Ndebele is in Morocco courtesy of Banyana Banyana sponsor Sasol.

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