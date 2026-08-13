Debutants Malawi to meet Cameroon in Wafcon final

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Tabitha Chawinga of Malawi and her teammates celebrate with fans after winning their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Algeria at Olympic Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Wednesday.

By Mark Gleeson

Malawi continued their giant-killing run at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and beat Algeria 3-1 on Wednesday to book a place in the final against Cameroon.

Cameroon upset hosts Morocco 3-1 on penalties after the match ended goalless after extra time in the other semifinal.

Competing at the finals for the first time, Malawi beat defending champions Nigeria in their opening group fixture before edging more fancied rivals Ghana in the quarterfinals.

The Cup of Nations finals served as qualifiers for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil with the four quarterfinal winners going through.

🚨🎥 Malawi players and fans celebrate after qualifying for the WAFCON final in their DEBUT appearance beating Algeria 3–1 in the semi-final. 🇲🇼🇩🇿



#WAFCON2026 #Malawi #ALGMAL #WAFCON! pic.twitter.com/wZhdWWZwcA https://t.co/AAsR5RYVHr — CloudNine Sports (@cloudninesports) August 13, 2026

Malawi’s heroics continued on Wednesday with Chawinga sisters, Tabitha (2) and Temwa, netting the goals in the semifinal triumph with Ikram Adjabi getting Algeria’s consolation.

Morocco had a controversial penalty awarded to them two minutes before the end of extra-time after a VAR review but Fatima Tagnaout had her effort saved.

Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina went on to save three more spot kicks in the shootout before teenager Myriam Nyadjou coolly converted the winning penalty to send her country through to the final.

The final on Sunday in Rabat (9pm SA time) will crown a new African champion with all past continental tournaments having been won by either Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria or South Africa.

Reuters