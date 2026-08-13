Maseko relieved as he gets set to move to FC Copenhagen

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Bafana Bafana's Thapelo Maseko celebrates scoring in their 2026 Fifa World Cup clash against South Korea in Momterrey Mexico with teammate Thalente Mbatha. The 22-year-old is set to move to FC Copenhagen.

Thapelo Maseko is set to complete a move to FC Copenhagen tomorrow after Mamelodi Sundowns finally agreed to sell the winger following a protracted transfer saga.

The 22-year-old is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Danish side after his problems with Sundowns were finally resolved. His father, Motsamai Maseko, told Sowetan his son is relieved following weeks of stress, during which he was allegedly isolated at Sundowns.

We are all happy; he is very happy. I was with him, and he is satisfied — Motsamai Maseko, Thapelo's father

“Everything is fine; he is relieved now. I spoke to the chairman [Tlhopie Motsepe], and he was happy, and he said, ‘Let the boy go and explore his talent because it was his wish before coming to Sundowns to play in Europe.’

“We are all happy; he is very happy. I was with him, and he is satisfied.”

Maseko senior thanked Sundowns for finally allowing his son to join the Danish club and said he was optimistic he would do well in Europe as he looks to revive his career.

Maseko played a role for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup where he scored a winning goal against South Korea to help the national team reach the last 32.

When he returned to Sundowns after the tournament, he was left out of the pre-season squad that went to Austria and was allegedly training alone.

Maseko joined Sundowns from SuperSport United in July 2023 but struggled to get regular game time at the CAF Champions League two-time champions.

He spent the final six months of last season on loan to Cypriot club AEL Limassol, where he revived his career before returning to the Bafana squad for the World Cup.

Maseko will now want to focus on continuing to upgrade his career in Denmark after a difficult spell with Sundowns.

Sowetan