POLL | Can Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns after winning their opening two league matches?

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Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns during their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium last season. Picture:

Kaizer Chiefs fans are brimming with confidence ahead of their Betway Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, after back-to-back season-opening victories over Kruger United and Sekhukhune United.

Amakhosi enjoyed a perfect start to their campaign, collecting six points from their opening two matches to sit at the top of the table.

They opened their season with a 3–1 victory over Kruger United and followed up with a 2–0 win against Sekhukhune United.

However, they face a massive test on Saturday when they take on star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns, who opened their campaign with a 3–2 win over TS Galaxy.

Encounters between Chiefs and Sundowns are always of high intensity, and a good crowd is expected in Soweto.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz expressed frustration over the scheduling, arguing that a fixture of this magnitude comes too early in the season.

“It is a little bit disappointing; this match comes too early,” Da Cruz said. We are the only team in the PSL scheduled to play three matches in six days, while others play three in seven. That means we have one less day of recovery," said Da Cruz.

Despite that, player confidence and team morale are high for the big match.

“We are playing against African champions, so I can imagine how tough it is going to be,” Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anele Velebayi told the media during their pre-match press conference.

“However, we are entering this game with confidence off the back of our recent wins.”

TimesLIVE