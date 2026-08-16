Arsenal hand Maresca resounding defeat in first City game, lift Community Shield

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Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring Arsenal's third goal with fellow scorer Kai Havertz in their FA Community Shield win against Manchester City at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Sunday.

By Rohith Nair

Arsenal beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Sunday as Mikel Arteta handed new City boss Enzo Maresca a defeat in his first game in charge.

Arsenal opened the scoring after just 23 seconds when Riccardo Calafiori was put through on goal, before they doubled their lead when Gianluigi Donnarumma could not keep out Kai Havertz’s header.

Arsenal’s new signing Christos Tzolis then provided a second assist when he set up skipper Martin Odegaard for the third goal three minutes into the second half, with the Premier League champions looking fitter and sharper than City.

Maresca’s side showed only flashes of their attacking threat, with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland forcing saves from David Raya, but the Arsenal goalkeeper stood firm to preserve a clean sheet.