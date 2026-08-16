Bucs return to winning ways with emphatic victory over Chippa

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Lebone Seema of Orlando Pirates skips past Justice Figareido of Chippa United during their Betway Premiership match at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium, in Durban on August 16 2026. Picture:

Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways with a 3-0 emphatic victory over Chippa United in a Premiership match at Kings Park Stadium on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Gamphani Lungu, Lebone Seema and Daniel Msendami were enough to hand the Buccaneers a win after their disappointing draw against AmaZulu on Wednesday.

The Chilli Boys now remain without a win in three matches after earlier draws against Golden Arrows and Richards Bay and this has put early pressure on coach Brandon Truter.

After a disappointing draw against AmaZulu in their midweek match at the same venue, the Buccaneers were looking to redeem themselves against the Chilli Boys and did that in style.

Pirates were on the front foot in the opening half as they went in search of an opener, but were unable to find a way past a Chippa side who were sitting deep in their own half, restricting the opposition’s efforts from a distance.

Chippa relied on transition and nearly caught the Buccaneers twice on the break. Despite dominating the opening half, Pirates were unable to create enough clear-cut chances as there was no creativity from the midfield.

Chippa came into their own at the midway point of the first half and worried the visitors when a teasing shot from outside the box by Sirgio Kammies urged goalkeeper Sipho Chaine to dive near the post and keep the ball out.

Oswin Appollis was lively in the first half, but the rest of his team mates looked rather flat. Pirates had the best chance of the match immediately after the interval when Chippa gave the ball away in their own half and Patrick Maswanganyi did well to beat the defender before his efforts were thwarted by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Gamphani Lungu was joined on the scoresheet by Lebone Seema and Daniel Msendami as Orlando Pirates secure three points to go above Kaizer Chiefs in the #BetwayPrem standings #SSFootball | #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/2lOaJdTiL6 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 16, 2026

Pirates’ second-half pressure paid off when Lungu scored just before the hour mark with a shot outside the box to net his second goal of the season.

Seema doubled the lead three minutes later with a free header from Deon Hotto’s corner kick after he was unmarked inside the box. It was a better second half from Pirates as they came back with more energy, while the Chilli Boys struggled to cope with the high pressure from the Buccaneers.

Pirates continued to dominate and substitute Msendami made it 3-0 when he capitalised from a mistake by the Chippa defence.

The victory saw the Buccaneers move to top of the log with seven points, tied with Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu but with a superior goal difference.

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