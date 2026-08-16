Usuthu coach Zwane wants Ngwenya to be the next Zim legend

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AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has challenged himself to turn his striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya into a powerhouse in his homeland of Zimbabwe. Zwane, himself a former ace goalscorer, believes the 23-year-old hot striker has what it takes to emulate his country’s legends such as Peter Ndlovu, Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat.

Ngwenya was on target once again when AmaZulu beat Siwelele 2-0 in Betway Premiership at Kings Park Stadium over the weekend, netting his fifth goal of the season across the league and the MTN8. Mlondi Mbanjwa also found the back of the net for Usuthu.

“We will work on Thando. I think Thando last season was something else. Even though I still say he scored six goals, he knows he missed. I don’t know how many 1v1s a goalkeeper can beat. He could have easily scored 15, 16 goals before he got injured,” Zwane said of Ngwenya’s form last season.

I want Thando, when he goes to Zimbabwe, to be treated as the Musonas, Khama Billiat and Peter Ndlovu because he has the potential to reach that level. — Arthur Zwane, AmaZulu coach

“I remember in one game in Joburg, he said ‘coach I can’t keep up with the tempo of the game’ and I told him to soldier on. He’s got the right attitude.

“He is still young, but I think he will get to the level of the Musonas. I am his mentor and coach, and I will push him to reach that level.”

Ngwenya joined AmaZulu from his native Zimbabwe side FC Platinum at the start of the previous season.

“I want Thando, when he goes to Zimbabwe, to be treated as the Musonas, Khama Billiat and Peter Ndlovu because he has the potential to reach that level. As a striker, he can score; he’s got goals in him,” Zwane said.

Usuthu, who have won two of their three opening league games with a draw, next face Mamelodi Sundowns away on August 26.

@AmaZuluFootball coach Arthur Zwane on their victory against Siwelele. pic.twitter.com/9JRRb0fLs4 — Marawa Sports Worldwide (@MarawaSportShow) August 16, 2026

Sowetan