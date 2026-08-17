Allende is ‘focused’ on results in his last year at Sundowns

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Kaizer Chiefs Zitha Kwinika with Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns during their Betway premiership match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture:

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Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende, who has been a key player in the team’s success, remains focused on the club despite the fact that his contract ends in June next year.

Allende, who joined Sundowns on a three-year deal from Uruguayan club Montevideo City Torque in July 2022, said there haven’t been any talks to renew his contract.

The 27-year-old Chilean international said: “I am focused on my last year here at the club, and I haven’t spoken to anyone [regarding the extension of my contract]. I am really focused.”

“When I have to play, I will always give my 100%.” — Marcelo Allende

Speaking at the club’s media open day at their Chloorkop base on Monday, previewing Wednesday’s league clash against Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld, Allende said: “When I have to play, I will always give my 100% ... because the most important thing is the result and to bring good things to the club.”

Allende, who’s scored an impressive 16 goals and 16 assists in 177 games for the Tshwane giants since his arrival, is expected to play a role when they host Marumo.

“We’ve been training well, and we are ready for the next one [against Marumo],” he said.

Sowetan