Bucs coach defends Mbuthuma, urges supporters to fully back striker

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has defended misfiring striker Yanele Mbuthuma, saying his work rate is phenomenal and urged supporters to back him.

Mbuthuma has failed to find the back of the net this season despite getting clear-cut chances to score and has been heavily criticised by some supporters.

Mbuthuma is in the game; if you analyse the match as a tactician, he is doing well for the team — Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates coach

Speaking after the Buccaneers’ 3-0 win over Chippa United in the Betway Premiership match at Kings Park Stadium on Sunday, where Gamphani Lungu, Lebone Seema and Daniel Msendami scored, Ouaddou said those who analyse the game will see that the striker is contributing well for the team.

“Mbuthuma is in the game; if you analyse the match as a tactician, he is doing well for the team, really. Of course, now we are expecting this efficiency in the last third, but we cannot kill a fantastic player with a lot of future for Pirates,” Ouaddou told the media after the match.

“Just because he is in a moment where it is a bit difficult for him, we have to support him. I thank the fans from Durban for the flowers they sent him today [Sunday].

“You can see the boy was flying because he had these fantastic words coming from the stand. It is what it should be when we support the team.”

Ouaddou also backed Patrick Maswanganyi to take up the role left by Relebohile Mofokeng and said he will be an important player this season.

“Everybody who understands football [and] who knows football can see fantastic quality in Tito,” he said.

“As long as he brings the game in his favour to play forward. It’s what we have been saying to him, to bring the game forward. You see that he can help the team and he can really be the link between the defenders and strikers.

“And like you said, truly with the departure of Rele, he has a big space there to play and a very big role to play for our club.”

After the reaction from the Buccaneers against Chippa after drawing with AmaZulu in their midweek match, Ouaddou hopes they will remain consistent.

“I said I wanted a reaction from the players; I had it today [Sunday]. I just hope that we will be consistent in the next games.

“It’s funny how some people want to create some polemics sometimes between the coach and the players. I know my players very well and the physiology. Yes, sometimes the coach is hard, but the love is there, and when there is a father speaking, he is looking for a reaction.”

Sowetan