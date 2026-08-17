Kgatlana slams those calling for senior Banyana players to retire

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Banyana Banyana ace Thembi Kgatlana has not taken kindly to the suggestions that the current Banyana squad should be refreshed with younger players amid their tough run at the recent Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), concluded this weekend in Morocco.

“I don’t know why people continue to ask that question [whether Banyana’s recent struggles have to do with the ageing squad] because in Europe, there’s Marta [Brazilian veteran playmaker], for example. She is 40 years old and still playing at the highest level [for Orlando Pride in the US],” Kgatlana said.

“I don’t know if the mentality of African fans is that players are simply too old. I don’t think they are. As long as the time is right, you need to blend experience with youth. This helps ensure that when senior players retire, there isn’t a massive gap.

“In our team, the majority of players have played in more than five Wafcons, which is a plus for the younger ones because they are learning every day, in training, and in matches.”

Banyana, the 2022 Wafcon champions, were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the hosts, subsequently missing out on the World Cup automatic qualification until they beat Nigeria to earn a spot at the intercontinental playoffs.

The draw for the World Cup intercontinental playoffs takes place in Zurich on Thursday. The playoffs will be held in two phases, the first in November and December with six teams − two each from Africa and Asia and one each from Oceania and South America − competing for two places.

In the second, in February next year, those two join another four who received a bye (two from Concacaf, one from Europe and one from South America) for three final World Cup places.

The 30-year-old Kgatlana scored in Banyana’s 2-1 win over Nigeria for the World Cup intercontinental berth contest at Casablanca’s Moulay Rachid Stadium on Thursday, while she had netted three times during Wafcon.

Sowetan