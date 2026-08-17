Man City accept Barcelona bid for Spain midfielder Rodri, say reports

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Spain captain Rodri holds up the World Cup trophy during the team's arrival at Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain, on July 20, after Spain won the 2026 World Cup final match against Argentina 1-0 on July 19.

Manchester City have accepted a £65.4m (R1.4bn) bid from Barcelona for their World Cup-winning Spain midfielder Rodri, British media reported on Sunday.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has agreed a four-year deal with the Spanish champions, Sky Sports said, and will head to the Nou Camp to complete the transfer next week.

BREAKING: Barcelona agree deal to sign Rodri from Man City for £65.4m 🚨



Man City had been looking for him to sign a new contract, but midfielder made it clear he would prefer to move back to Spain this summer, despite having one more year left on his contract 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/pO0LfxlJIO — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 16, 2026

Rodri won 12 major honours at City including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League after 298 appearances in seven seasons at The Etihad.

Rodri, who joined City from Atletico Madrid for a then-club record £62.8m in 2019, had one year left on his contract and City had wanted him to sign an extension.

The 30-year-old missed City’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, having only returned to the club’s training ground on Friday following minor back surgery.