Ngah’s double leads Cameroon to maiden Women’s Cup of Nations title

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Cameroon lift the trophy as they ar are crowned champions of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after winning Sunday's final against Malawi at Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, Morocco on 16 August 2026.

By Nick Said

Cameroon claimed a first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title when they thumped surprise package Malawi 3-0 in the final as Marie Ngah’s first-half double helped seal victory on Sunday night.

Cameroon had lost three finals but made it fourth-time lucky against a Malawi making their debut at the continental championship and who are ranked 153 in the world and 32nd on the African continent having had a fairytale run to the decider.

The two finalists had already sealed their place at the Women’s World Cup in Brazil next year, along with fellow semifinalists Morocco and Algeria. The latter finished third after winning the bronze medal fixture on penalties on Saturday.

🥇 𝕎𝔸𝔽ℂ𝕆ℕ 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 ℂℍ𝔸𝕄ℙ𝕀𝕆ℕ𝕊🥇



𝙲𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚘𝚘𝚗 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝙰𝙵 𝚆𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚗'𝚜 𝙰𝚏𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊 𝙲𝚞𝚙 𝚘𝚏 𝙽𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟼 𝚠𝚒𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚜!



🇨🇲 3⃣➖0⃣ 🇲🇼



🚨 LIVE

🥇 Final

📺 SABC 3

🌐 https://t.co/afggCu6HfA#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/yuig2Gu0VK — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) August 16, 2026

Under-pressure Fifa chief Gianni Infantino was all smiles as he handed the Indomitable Lionesses their medals in the presence of Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe, with several players requesting photographs with the Swiss.

Infantino has long enjoyed the support of many on the African continent as he bids for reelection next March despite revelations of his now abandoned plans to sell a stake in future World Cups that drew worldwide condemnation.

Cameroon dominated the first half and led 3-0 at the break after a superb performance against an outgunned Malawi at Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat, Morocco.

⚽️ ℂ𝔸𝔽 𝕎𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟'𝕤 𝔸𝕗𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕒 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝕠𝕗 ℕ𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆



🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Cameroon make it three!



🇨🇲 3⃣➖0⃣ 🇲🇼



🚨 LIVE

🥇 Final

📺 SABC 3

🌐 https://t.co/afggCu6HfA#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/4GWhD4Z903 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) August 16, 2026

Ngah reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box to give them the lead from close range after 20 minutes and they doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark as Naomi Eto added a second.

Malawi were clinging on and hoping to make it to halftime without any further damage but Ngah scored her second in the third minute of added time from Eto’s pass.

Cameroon are the fourth different winners of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations since it was first played in 1998.

Nigeria have a record 10 titles to go with two for Equatorial Guinea and one for South Africa.