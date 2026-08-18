Kaze looking forward to facing Pirates in back-to-back matches

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Ahead of their three back-to-back matches against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 and the league, Sekhukhune United coach Cedric Kaze is looking forward to seeing how his side will react.

Babina Noko will host the Buccaneers in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, before facing them in the league at Orlando Amstel Arena on August 25. They will then return to Soweto four days later for their semifinal return leg.

Kaze, whose side returned to winning ways when they beat Polokwane City at the weekend after their disappointing 2-0 defeat, said they will have to build on that victory heading into the Bucs clash.

“It was the third game in six days, and to finish it with a win is very important because we have a very busy week, and it was good to finish on a positive note,” Kaze said. “Now we will get some rest and recover and prepare well for the MTN8 seminal.”

While he was pleased with the reaction from his players, Kaze said he wants to see the same attitude going forward into the Bucs clash.

“Yeah, it’s the kind of reaction that we were waiting for, and it’s a derby as well. It’s a good way to react and to get back to the winning side of the league. The difference was in the attitude, in the belief that we wanted to do something.

“I thought that in the game in the midweek [against Chiefs], we gave too much space, too much respect to the opponent, and we didn’t play our game and press them and play with the belief that we can make things happen. That was the difference today.”

The other semifinal will see Mamelodi Sundowns host Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday in the first leg.

Sowetan