Moloto to work on fixing Polokwane’s leaking defence

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Bayano Moloto, coach of Polokwane Cityduring Betway Premiership 2026/27 launch at The Venue in Houghton in Johannesburg, on 29 July 2026. Picture:

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Polokwane City coach Bayano Moloto has welcomed the MTN8 break as he wants to work on repairing the team’s leaky defence.

In four matches − three in the league and one in the MTN8 − Rise and Shine have conceded nine goals, and Moloto admits being concerned. He wants the team to work on their defensive play before their next Betway Premiership match against newbies Milford on August 26.

“If you want to be in a good position, you should not concede. We just give away goals, but it is something that we are working on,” Moloto said.

However, he is “happy that in a set play we are much better and we’ve improved a lot”.

Rise and Shine conceded three goals against Mamelodi Sundowns in their 3-2 defeat in the MTN8 quarterfinal, two against Sekhukhune United in their last match in the league, another three against Stellenbosch in their 3-3 draw and once against Richards Bay in their opening match of the season.

Moloto said the break will give the team enough time to work on their defence. “The cup break came at a good time because playing three games in six days takes a lot, so it gives us more time to prepare,” he said.

“[We need] more time to recover and do things right. I was happy with the performance against Sekhukhune. We lost with pride, and our boys fought hard, and we will build from this performance for the next game.”

With star defender Thabang Matuludi yet to feature for the club this season due to an injury and fitness concern after returning from the Fifa World Cup with Bafana Bafana, Rise and Shine appear to be missing him at the back.

Sowetan