Premier League CEO understands frustration over prolonged Man City case

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By Pearl Josephine Nazare

Premier League CEO Richard Masters acknowledged growing frustration over the delay in a verdict on the charges against Manchester City, saying the process had taken longer than expected.

A cloud continues to hang over the club as it awaits the outcome of a case involving 115 charges of alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

City, who have consistently denied any wrongdoing, were charged in February 2023.

“Our rules are very clear about that — I have to keep everything confidential until we’re ready to hand down a decision and be clear about it,” Masters told Sky News. “I can’t give any update on timing or what’s happening.

The Premier League boss has told @RobHarris the 'Man City case is taking longer than expected'



The Premier League brought charges against Manchester City in February 2023 but a verdict is yet to be delivered. City have denied all charges.



Watch in full: https://t.co/ivhe76AiJP pic.twitter.com/1m6WRj7u3V — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 18, 2026

“There’s only one available route through this, which is to allow the process to take its course.

“It has taken longer than expected, and I do understand the frustrations.”

The uncertainty continues as City embarks on a new chapter under former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca after the departure of Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola left at the end of last season after a decade in charge, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup and a host of other trophies.

City begin their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on Sunday.