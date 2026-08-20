WATCH | Cardoso plans to end Sundowns’ struggles in MTN8 competition

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While the MTN8 competition has not been a popular tournament for Mamelodi Sundowns, having won it only once under the current brand (in 2021), coach Miguel Cardoso said the team was coming up with a different pattern to try to win the trophy.

Despite dominating the league title, having won it eight times in a row before losing it to Orlando Pirates last season, Sundowns have not done well in this competition.

As they prepare to end that drought, Cardoso said the players have been asked for their ideas.

WATCH | Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says it's not right that the club has not won the MTN8 title once under the current brand, vowing they will do their best to make sure they win this title this season.

Sundowns will face Golden Arrows in the two-legged semifinal at… pic.twitter.com/U7S1zJt3RH — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 20, 2026

“When we played Polokwane in our first match, I told the players there was a pattern that was not good and asked what we could do differently to break it,” Cardoso told journalists at a press conference.

Sundowns will continue in search of the title when they face Golden Arrows in the semifinal first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

“Our intention is to play the next match with the players we feel are in the best condition. It’s our intention to go over this round so we can reach the final after the international break, and if we show capacity to win against Arrows, we will for sure try to fight for the trophy.”

The Portuguese coach added that they will give Arrows the respect they deserve in both matches after losing to them in the league last season.

“As much as it is a two-legged qualification, we understand that it is always difficult to play away against Golden Arrows. Last year, it was one of the tough matches and one of the most painful defeats.”

Cardoso has confirmed that right-back Khuliso Mudau will be out for at least six months after he suffered a torn Achilles in their 2-0 victory on Wednesday.

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