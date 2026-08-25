POLL | Do you think Mzansi will ever see VAR in the PSL?

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Soccer fans have expressed growing frustration about the long-delayed rollout of video assistant referee (VAR) technology in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Sport, arts, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has given the South African Football Association (Safa) 21 days to return state funds allocated for the technology’s implementation.

The ministry had directly allocated R13m to Safa for initial setup costs and referee training. Though VAR was expected to be operational for the current top-flight season, the rollout failed to materialise, raising concerns among fans about whether the system will ever be implemented in local football.

McKenzie said he has exhausted his options as minister and has formally requested the return of the funds. He further alleged that internal corruption at Safa is sabotaging the project.

“There are people at Safa who take advantage of the fact that the public will blame Danny [Jordaan], and he allows that,” McKenzie said. “There are gatekeepers there who are corrupt; they simply don’t want VAR to happen.

“How do you explain the minister putting money forward and nothing coming of it? There are two officials who are blocking this project. They are corrupt to the core. What more can I do?”

Apologising to the public for the setback, McKenzie expressed regret over the failed implementation, saying he had done everything in his power to deliver the technology.

TimesLIVE