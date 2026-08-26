Kaizer Chiefs earn draw in match of swinging fortunes at Bay

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Luyanda Khumalo of Richards Bay FC challenges Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership match at Priness Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban on Wednesday night.

Kaizer Chiefs earned a 2-2 draw in their tricky Betway Premiership match against Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi preserved third place with eight points after four matches in the early part of the league season under new French coach Fernando da Cruz.

Bay took the early lead in a match of swinging fortunes through Nqaba Xulu in the eighth minute.

Lebohang Maboe made it 1-1 in the 19th. Xulu completed his brace in the 39th to make it 2-1 to the home team at the break.

Amakhosi pushed for the equaliser in the second half and eventually it came via Siphesihle Ndlovu’s 77th-minute strike.

TimesLIVE