Kaizer Chiefs earn draw in match of swinging fortunes at Bay

Kaizer Chiefs earned a 2-2 draw in their tricky Betway Premiership match against Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday night.
Amakhosi preserved third place with eight points after four matches in the early part of the league season under new French coach Fernando da Cruz.
Brandon Petersen will not want to watch this one back 🫣🫣— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 26, 2026
📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc#SSFootball | #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/PKYEhokl0E
Bay took the early lead in a match of swinging fortunes through Nqaba Xulu in the eighth minute.
Lebohang Maboe made it 1-1 in the 19th. Xulu completed his brace in the 39th to make it 2-1 to the home team at the break.
Amakhosi pushed for the equaliser in the second half and eventually it came via Siphesihle Ndlovu’s 77th-minute strike.
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