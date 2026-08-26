Mokoena makes winning return as Sundowns flex muscle and put five past AmaZulu

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Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns (c) celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 26 August 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns joined Orlando Pirates with 10 points on top of the Betway Premiership standings after a 5-2 win over AmaZulu at Loftus on Wednesday.

The Brazilians secured this crucial home victory through a brace from Brayan León (25th and 66th minutes) and a goal each from Teboho Mokoena (32nd), Tashreeq Matthews (51st) and Bennet Mokoena (91st).

Usuthu found the back of the net from the double of Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (46th and 70th), who has moved to the top of the goalscoring charts.

A 2-2 draw for Kaizer Chiefs against Richards Bay FC in Durban and AmaZulu’s loss saw them lose ground on pacesetters Pirates and Sundowns and they are under pressure from rookies Milford FC in fifth spot.

The key talking point for Sundowns in this match was the return of midfield kingpin Teboho Mokoena, who missed their last four matches in all competitions due to an ankle injury.

Mokoena did not find his usual partner Marcelo Allende in the starting line-up, as the Chilean dropped to the bench with coach Miguel Cardoso preferring Sphelele Mkhulise and Siyanda Ndlovu in the heart of the midfield.

After a tentative opening spell, Sundowns took the lead in style when León beat AmaZulu goalkeeper Faveur Kouassi with a well-taken volley for the Colombian striker’s second league goal of the season.

It was not long before the Brazilians pulled away and it was returning Mokoena who unleashed a powerful free kick from the edge of the box to give Kouassi no chance.

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane reacted to the two early goals by making a double substitution in the 40th, with Keagan Allen and Siyanda Hlangabeza replacing Omega Mdaka and Siphamandla Zikhali.

AmaZulu caught Sundowns napping inside the opening minute of the second half when Malibongwe Khoza’s desperate clearance hit the leg of Ngwenya to beat Ronwen Williams.

Back with a bang ⚽🎯



Tebza goes top bins from the free kick 🙌



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/3vdQiPNByO — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 26, 2026

For the equaliser, AmaZulu went out of the blocks quickly from the restart and their move ended with the ball landing in front of Khoza whose clearance rebounded off Ngwenya.

Sundowns regained their two-goal advantage when Matthews took advantage of a mistake from Kouassi to pounce from close range under pressure from Allan.

Downs put the match beyond doubt after soon after the hour when Leon registered his brace after he was set up by Matthews, whose earlier shot hit the upright with Kouassi beaten.

Ngwenya was not to be outdone soon after when he capitalised on a mistake by te Brazilians’ defence and Williams to score his brace.

Substitute and highly-rated midfielder Mokoena put the icing on the cake in the closing stages when he struck from close range as Downs secured a commanding three points.

In other matches played on Wednesday night, Golden Arrows beat Stellenbosch 1-0 and Polokwane City and Milford FC played to a 0-0 draw.

TimesLIVE