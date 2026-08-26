Safa wants Bafana team manager Tseka to account for R700k spent at World Cup

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Retiring Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka asked the South African Football Association (Safa) if he can continue working until the end of August after his contract ended in July so he can provide outstanding receipts he was supposed to submit to the association after the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

This was revealed by Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo to parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture on Tuesday night.

Hluyo told portfolio committee member Matsholo Liesbet Mmolotsane that Tseka was allocated R700,000 for Bafana’s daily sundries in camp during the tournament, but he had failed to provide receipts to show how the money was spent.

Safa has agreed to give Tseka, who has reached retirement age, until the end of this month to submit the receipts.

“Mr Tseka has been disputing the amounts that have not been reconciled. As a team manager we give them money to use when they are with the team, and according to our records, some of those funds have not been reconciled,” Hluyo said.

“He has been disputing that, but he is working even though his contract terminated on July 31. He asked to be allowed a few weeks to look at his records and try to locate whatever invoices he might have misplaced. The reconciliation is being finalised between Safa and Tseka.”

Mmolotsane, however, was not convinced by the answer and asked why this is taking so long since the World Cup ended on July 19.

Hluyo said: “As I indicated, Mr Tseka asked for a few weeks, so what I can tell the members is that once that period is completed, which is the end of August, we will pursue whatever means available to us to recoup that money.”

Mmolotsane then accused Safa of “protecting one another” and called for a forensic investigation at the association.

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao has already confirmed that Tseka’s position was advertised.

Sowetan